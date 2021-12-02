Pflug Koory LLC Sells 250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,853. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

