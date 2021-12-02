Pflug Koory LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 36,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

