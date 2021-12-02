Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.54. 25,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

