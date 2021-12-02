PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Shares Down 13.1%

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) shares traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It offers polymers comprising high density polyethylene blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.

