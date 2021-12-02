Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $9.85. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 561,964 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 329,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

