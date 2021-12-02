Peter Cunningham Sells 412 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($60.97), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,121.56).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,721 ($61.68). The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,697.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,426.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

