Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Persimmon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

PSMMY stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

