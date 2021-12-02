Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 103.0% in November

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSHZF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 17,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,415. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

