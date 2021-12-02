Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 103.0% in November

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PSHZF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 17,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,415. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.
Pershing Square Company Profile
