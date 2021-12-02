Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

