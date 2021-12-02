Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 7,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,773. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $823.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
