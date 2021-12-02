Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. 7,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,773. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $823.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

