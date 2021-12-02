Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

