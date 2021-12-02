Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $336.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,171 shares of company stock worth $14,705,233. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Penumbra by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $243.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.39. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.59, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.