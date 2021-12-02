Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post sales of $953.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $983.80 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 76,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

