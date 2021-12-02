Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PEGRY remained flat at $$33.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

