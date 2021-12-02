Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 325.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

