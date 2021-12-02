Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $142.00.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 325.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
