Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 6.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.08. 134,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,445,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,850 shares of company stock worth $29,207,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

