Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

LON:REDD opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.36. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

