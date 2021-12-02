Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

DEC opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £849.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.90.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

