PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. 69,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,981. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

