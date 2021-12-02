PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $11.95. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 46,915 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

