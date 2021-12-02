PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.38. The company had a trading volume of 357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
