PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

