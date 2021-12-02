Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $249.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $55,164.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,678.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,403 shares of company stock worth $47,886,587 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

