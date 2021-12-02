PAXEX (PAXEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $12,068.33 and approximately $15.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.71 or 0.00478231 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

