Paul Stuka Acquires 3,177 Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka bought 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Stuka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Paul Stuka acquired 1,200 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $4,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Stuka acquired 18,328 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $65,064.40.

On Monday, November 22nd, Paul Stuka acquired 19,188 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $67,925.52.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InspireMD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

