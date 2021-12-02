Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PBHC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

