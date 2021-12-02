Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 165,542.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $397.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.