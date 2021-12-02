Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schneider National worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

