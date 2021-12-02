Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,865 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Appian by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

