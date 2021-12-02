Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,538 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Methode Electronics worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

