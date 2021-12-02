Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

