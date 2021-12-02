Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $220,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

