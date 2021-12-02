Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,526 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.