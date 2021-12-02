Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $211,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 106,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

