Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 4,612 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.