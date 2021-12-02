PANTHEON X Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $84,358.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

XPN is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

