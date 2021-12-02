Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 201,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 141,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$128.58 million and a P/E ratio of -18.38.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

