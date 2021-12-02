Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 7,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000.

