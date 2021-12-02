Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,135 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

