Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average of $266.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

