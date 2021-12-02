Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,719,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

