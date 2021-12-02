Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

AME stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

