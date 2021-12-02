Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $417.62 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

