Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,401 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.