Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 20780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZON. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

