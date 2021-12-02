Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.12

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.12 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 20780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
