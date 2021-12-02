Oxygen Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $111.99 million and $2.15 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,282,195 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

