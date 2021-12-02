Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

OC stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. 950,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

