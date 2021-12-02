Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Owens Corning has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
OC stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. 950,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.