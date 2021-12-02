Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVID traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. The stock has a market cap of $221.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

