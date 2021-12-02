Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Up 2.6%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.90. 7,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 458,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,588. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

