Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,170.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

